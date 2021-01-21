Google Cloud rolls out image search, product recommendations for retailers

The duo provides retailers with agile operating models that rely on artificial intelligence and machine learning in the cloud infrastructure.

The global retail industry is trying to make an effective shift to online shopping. But they are caught in the crosshairs of customer satisfaction and profit making.

To enhance consumer engagement and improve conversions across retailers’ digital properties, Google has added two search functions to its Cloud.

“As the shift to online continues, smarter and more personalised shopping experiences will be even more critical for retailers to rise above their competition,” said Carrie Tharp, VP, Retail and Consumer at Google Cloud.

Recommendations AI uses Google Cloud’s machine learning technology to ‘piece together the history of a customer’s shopping journey’, and show retailers the customised product recommendations. This would help retailers deliver personalised product recommendations by adapting to real-time user behaviour.

Google’s Vision API Product Search allows shoppers to search for product with an image. With machine learning object recognition, users receive a ranked list of visually and semantically similar items.

Another feature, dubbed Google Cloud Search for Retail is in private beta. Google says the feature will use customer’s intent and context to provide retailers with high-quality search functionality.

The push towards Google Cloud can also be attributed to the fact that more companies have accelerated their cloud adoption in response to the pandemic.