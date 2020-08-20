Google Assistant can now send audio messages using voice command

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
In addition to transcribing text and delegating day-to-day activities over voice command, Google Assistant can now send audio messages to user’s contacts.
The voice messaging feature is like a modern-day walkie-talkie, Google said in a statement.
Users can send voice messages on their Android device, without having to hold down the mic icon, by simply saying, “Hey Google, send an audio message.” The Assistant will then ask who should the audio message be sent to and the message to be recorded.
The feature is available in English-speaking countries as well as in Portuguese in Brazil, the post said.
XDA Developers, a portal for developers, tested this feature and were instantly prompted to send an audio message to contacts through SMS or Whatsapp.
Additionally, Assistant can also open the selfie camera and click a photo on the count of three when the user commands, “Hey Google, take a selfie.”
Earlier in March, Google added the text-reader update wherein Assistant would read aloud the content of the webpage on the browser in the phone with the signature “Hey Google, read this page” command.
