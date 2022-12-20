  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Google working on AI model to read doctors’ handwritten prescriptions 

The machine learning model can identify and even highlight medicines within handwritten prescriptions, Manish Gupta, research director, Google Research India, said in a blog post on Monday

December 20, 2022 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Google logo

A file photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google is working on an AI and machine learning model that can read doctors’ handwritten prescriptions which are otherwise difficult to decipher.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The machine learning model can identify and even highlight medicines within handwritten prescriptions, Manish Gupta, research director, Google Research India, said in a blog post on Monday.

This will act as an assistive technology for digitising handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop like pharmacists, according to the blog post.

ALSO READ
Google for India 2022 round up: Sundar Pichai on data protection, AI, grants, and more

However, no decision will be made based solely on the output provided by this technology.

The information in the prescription is important for both patients and their healthcare providers, for early diagnosis or self-management. However, they are often handwritten and hard to read.

Even computers find them hard to digitise as they are unstructured, in shorthand, and full of clues for pharmacists to decipher, Gupta said in the blog post.

Google is making substantial investments to develop Responsible AI. It has invested $1 million in grants for the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to establish the first of its kind multi-disciplinary centre for Responsible AI.

This centre aims to help researchers, domain experts, developers, community members, policy makers, and others in getting AI right, and localising it to the Indian context.

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.