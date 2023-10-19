HamberMenu
Google parent Alphabet lays off workers in News, Verily and Waymo divisions: Report

Alphabet the parent company of Google quietly laid off workers in divisions including Google News, Verily and Waymo

October 19, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google parent Alphabet in fresh job cuts laid off workers in Google News, Alphabet’s healthcare subsidiary Verily and self-driving car unit Waymo.

Google parent Alphabet in fresh job cuts laid off workers in Google News, Alphabet's healthcare subsidiary Verily and self-driving car unit Waymo.

Google parent Alphabet in fresh job cuts laid off workers in Google News, Alphabet’s healthcare subsidiary Verily and self-driving car unit Waymo, a report from The Information said.

The move comes as the company is determined to cut costs despite having laid off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce earlier this year. The layoffs followed similar announcements by Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and other tech companies.

The layoffs in Google News reportedly impacts 40-45 workers, and comes at a time when tech companies have come under scrutiny for being unable to stop the spread of misinformation over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Claims of cyberattack on Israeli power plant found to be false: Report

The conflict, currently in its second week, has claimed the lives of thousands, has led to visuals from older conflicts, video games footage and altered documents being shared online.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier this week, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sought information on how tech giants Meta, X, TikTok and Google were trying to stop the spread of false and misleading content about the Israel-Hamas conflict on their platforms.

Elon Musk’s X is also facing an investigation under EU’s news tech rules for not doing enough to tackle the spread of disinformation on the platform.

