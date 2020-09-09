Google adds new features to its Read Along app

Google has added new features to its Read Along app to improve reading experience for kids based on feedback from children and their parents.
In 2018, the search giant released Bolo app, an AI-enabled android app which was rebranded earlier this year to Read Along and launched in over 180 countries across the globe.
On the International Literacy day, Google updated the look of the app and refreshed the content library of Read Along with 700 unique books across all languages. The app will now support Arabic, which Google said was one of the most requested languages.
In addition, the company added features to make it easier for multilingual kids to switch languages and get phonics support when they tap a word. To make the app more accessible, Google is rolling out landscape mode for Read Along.
The California-based technology firm said it is working on more feature to aid reading comprehension, and give teachers the ability to create student reading groups and track progress.
Google said that till date, children have read more than 32 million stories for more than 3 million hours on the app. Beginner readers with speed of less than 45 correct words per minute saw an improvement from 38% to 88% in their oral fluency after reading for 100 minutes on the app.
The company has been able to reach students in different parts of the country with the help of numerous NGOs and government supported initiative.
