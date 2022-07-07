God of War Ragnarok to launch on November 9

After speculations of a September release, the final launch date of the action-adventure game has been announced as November 9

After speculations of a September release, the final launch date of the action-adventure game has been announced as November 9

Sony on Wednesday announced the launch date of God of War Ragnarok, one of the highest-rated and acclaimed games on the PlayStation, as the company shared a new CG trailer with all the eager fans.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

“Pre-order begins on July 15, 2022, at 10:00 am local time [7:30 pm IST],” Sony revealed in a blog post.

God of war Ragnarok will be the eighth instalment in the series. The last edition of the game was released in 2018 with a Windows version released in January 2022.

The latest edition, Ragnarok, was expected to be released along with the PS5, however, the title was delayed. The good news, though, is that the latest edition will be available on both PS4 and PS5 consoles, a development which was confirmed by Santa Monica Studio in June.