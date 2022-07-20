Xiaomi launches Redmi K50i with 144 Hz refresh rate 

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, on Wednesday launched Redmi K50i 5G featuring MediaTek Dimensity 8100, 144 Hz refresh rate, 67W charger and triple camera set-up

The Redmi K50i 5G uses a 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. It features LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It has a 5,080 mAh battery, with a 67W charger in the box. The phone runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top of it.

Redmi K50i has a 6.6-inch full HD+) display with 144 Hz refresh rate. The K50i 5G sports a 64MP main sensor, backed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Redmi K50i 5G comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and also an IP53 rating.

Redmi K50i has been priced at Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 for the 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB respectively. It will be available across online and offline stores including Amazon.