February 29, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Xiaomi on Thursday announced the rollout schedule of its new operating skin called Xiaomi HyperOS for its devices in India. Replacing Xiaomi’s existing UI, MIUI, the HyperOS first arrived here with launch of Redmi Note 13 Pro series in January.

The Chinese smartphone maker officially unveiled the Xiaomi HyperOS at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona.

“Xiaomi HyperOS has been designed for consumers who are now increasingly asking for interoperability and seamless interconnectivity between their different personal devices,” the company said. Xiaomi claims it has over 600 million smart devices worldwide.

The Xiaomi HyperOS is already running in Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12C, Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi Pad.

In March, it will reach to Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro +, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 12 Pro +, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12.

In second quarter of 2024, the HyperOS will arrive in Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 10, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 13C Series, Redmi 12, Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi K50i.

According to Xiaomi, the HyperOS supports 200+ processor platforms, 20+ file systems, and 200+ hardware categories across smartphones, homes and car.