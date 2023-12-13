GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Taiwan based lifestyle gaming company enter Indian gaming market in partnership with Amazon

Taiwan-based lifestyle gaming company Vertux is entering the Indian market with the introduction of gaming keyboards, headphones, mice, mousepads, and other accessories

December 13, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Taiwan-based Vertux, a lifestyle gaming company, officially entered the Indian market in partnership with Amazon.

Taiwan-based Vertux, a lifestyle gaming company, officially entered the Indian market in partnership with Amazon. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Taiwan-based Vertux, a lifestyle gaming company, officially entered the Indian market in partnership with Amazon.

The company aims to revolutionize the gaming hardware sector by introducing gaming keyboards, headphones, mice, mousepads, and other accessories to combine performance, quality, and aesthetic design, and budget-friendly prices.

Vertux’s entry into the Indian market is expected to boost the country’s thriving gaming community. With Gaming’s exponential growth in player engagement and revenue, Vertux’s products aim to offer gamers an enhanced experience, refining their performance and unlocking their gaming prowess, both at home and in competitive tournaments.

ALSO READ
GTA 6 trailer release date and time confirmed

The gaming accessories market was valued at $6/1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $14.4 billion by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region, notably, is poised to maintain its status as the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“India is witnessing rapid growth in its gaming sector, boasting nearly 500 million individual gamers. Vertux sees this as an opportune moment to enter the Indian market with its robust portfolio of gaming devices,” Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj, Head of Sales India and SAARC, Vertux by Promate Technologies, said.

Vertux’s suite of gaming accessories will be available for purchase on Amazon starting 18 December, 2023.

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / India / gaming and lottery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.