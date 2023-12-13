Taiwan based lifestyle gaming company enter Indian gaming market in partnership with Amazon

December 13, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Taiwan-based Vertux, a lifestyle gaming company, officially entered the Indian market in partnership with Amazon.

The company aims to revolutionize the gaming hardware sector by introducing gaming keyboards, headphones, mice, mousepads, and other accessories to combine performance, quality, and aesthetic design, and budget-friendly prices.

Vertux’s entry into the Indian market is expected to boost the country’s thriving gaming community. With Gaming’s exponential growth in player engagement and revenue, Vertux’s products aim to offer gamers an enhanced experience, refining their performance and unlocking their gaming prowess, both at home and in competitive tournaments.

The gaming accessories market was valued at $6/1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $14.4 billion by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region, notably, is poised to maintain its status as the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period.

“India is witnessing rapid growth in its gaming sector, boasting nearly 500 million individual gamers. Vertux sees this as an opportune moment to enter the Indian market with its robust portfolio of gaming devices,” Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj, Head of Sales India and SAARC, Vertux by Promate Technologies, said.

Vertux’s suite of gaming accessories will be available for purchase on Amazon starting 18 December, 2023.