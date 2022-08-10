Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Buds2 Pro 

Samsung on Wednesday expanded its Fold and Flip smartphone portfolios with the launch of new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. Along with these smartphones, it also unveiled Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro smartwatches. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro was launched as well during the Samsung’s Unpacked event.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

In terms of features, both Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 ship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Flip4 has a main display of 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED in nature while the cover screen is of 1.9 inch, AMOLED. The smartphone features a 108MP front lens while it gets dual rear camera of 12MP each.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB internal space. The phone runs on One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12. Galaxy Z Flip4 is being powered by a 3,700mAh battery.

Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold4 gets a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED main display while the cover display is of 6.2 inch. It has the same 108MP front lens along with a 4MP under display camera. The Z Fold4 uses triple rear camera set up having a 50MP main lens supported by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 uses the same processor as the Z Flip4 but the RAM here goes to 12GB and three ROM variants of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The phone runs on a 4,400mAh battery. Furthermore, it is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables. The skin here remains the same as Z Flip4.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with 24bit Hi-Fi audio and ANC. The earbuds have 61mAh power capacity while the case has 515mAh support. The Buds2 Pro is compatible with Android devices above 8.0 and with the minimum Bluetooth 5.3 support. The buds are IPX7 rated as well.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro and Watch5

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display made of Sapphire crystal and always-on-display feature. It runs on a 590mAh battery, and powered by Exynos W920 dual core chip. The Watch5 uses Wear OS 3.5.

The Watch5 runs on the same processor and OS. It comes in two form factors of 1.4 inch and 1.2-inch display having 410mAh and 284mAh battery respectively. Both the watches; Watch5 and Watch5 Pro, have LTE support, 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.