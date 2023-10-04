Samsung launches Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+ and Buds FE

October 04, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

Samsung on Wednesday launched the Fan Edition (FE) of Galaxy S23, Galaxy Tab S9 including FE+ variant and Galaxy Buds earbuds. The South Korean electronics major aims to capitalise on the upcoming festive season with this expansion of FE devices in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It sports a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor along with an 8MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. It has a 10MP selfie camera.

Galaxy S23 FE is powered by a 4nm Exynos 2200 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also comes supports ray tracing. It comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and IP68 for water and dust resistance. It also supports four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Samsung has used a 4,500mAh battery in S23 FE but charger is not included in the box.

Galaxy S23 FE will be available in Mint, Graphite and Purple colours on Samsung and Amazon starting October 5. It has been launched at ₹59,999.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ feature a 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch display, respectively with an adaptive refresh rate up to 90Hz and IP86 rated S-Pen. Both tablets have IP68 rating as well. Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ claims up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ include creative tools and apps like Goodnotes, ArcSite, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ come in Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender shades in 128GB and 256GB memory variants. It can be expanded up till 1TB as well with a microSD card.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ comes at a starting price of ₹36,999 and ₹46,999, respectively, and will be available on Samsung, Flipkart, Amazon and retail stores starting October 7.

Samsung also launched Galaxy Buds FE with active noise cancellation (ANC) and ambient sound that claims a battery life of up to 8.5 hours of playback with earbuds and a total up to 30 hours with charging case. On ANC, it gets up to 6 hours of playback with earbuds and a total up to 21 hours including the case.

Galaxy Buds FE will sell White and Graphite colours priced at ₹9,999 on Amazon and Samsung starting October 5.