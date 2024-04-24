GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Realme launches Narzo 70x 5G and Narzo 70 5G in India

Narzo 70x uses MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

April 24, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme launches Narzo 70x 5G and Narzo 70 5G in India

Realme launches Narzo 70x 5G and Narzo 70 5G in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme on Wednesday added Narzo 70x 5G and Narzo 70 5G smartphones for Indian buyers. The new series, an extension of previously launched Narzo 70 Pro, starts in budget segment and goes up till the mid segment.

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G has a 6.72-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and 950 nits peak brightness. It has a 5,000mAh battery and a 45W charger.

Narzo 70x uses MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It operates on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

The Narzo 70x 5G features a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP secondary sensor. It has an 8MP selfie lens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G will sell in Misty Forest Green and Snow Mountain Blue colours in two storage variants: 4GB/128GB, priced at ₹11,999; and 6GB/128GB, priced at ₹13,499.

The Narzo 70 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits.

Realme Narzo 70 5G sports a 50MP main lens, a 2MP B&W camera, and a 16MP front camera.

It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB stoarge.

Narzo 70 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery and a 45W charger.

The Realme Narzo 70 5G comes in same shades and two storage variants: 6GB/128GB, priced at ₹15,999, and 8GB/128GB, priced at ₹16,999.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.