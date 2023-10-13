HamberMenu
Oppo launches Find N3 Flip in India featuring MediaTek processor

Oppo Find N3 Flip has got Hasselblad integration with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 32MP telephoto camera

October 13, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Oppo launches Find N3 Flip launched in India

Oppo launches Find N3 Flip launched in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Oppo on Thursday launched its third generation of foldable smartphone Find N3 Flip in the Indian market. Oppo’s Find N3 Flip competes with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5 in its segment.

Oppo’s Find N3 Flip holds a cover screen of 3.26 inch AMOLED having 900 nits of peak brightness. The main display is of 6.8 inch AMOLED LTPO with dynamic refresh rate starting from 1Hz to 120Hz. It reaches the peak brightness up to 1600 nits. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Chinese smartphone maker has used a 4,300mAh battery in Find N3 Flip supported by a 44W charger.

Oppo Find N3 Flip uses a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13 out of the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For photography, Find N3 Flip has got Hasselblad integration with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 32MP telephoto camera. It has a 32MP selfie camera on the inner display.

Oppo Find N3 Flip has been priced at ₹94,999 and will be available starting October 22 on Flipkart, mainline retail stores and company’s portal.

