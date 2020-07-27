Oppo Find X2 review: As good as it gets

The hardest part of work-from-home five months into a nightmarish lockdown is to have a local Government that still does not deem delivery of electronics as an ‘essential service’.

That said, when we receive a package from Oppo with its latest flagship — Find X2 — secured inside, I am more than ready to dive into the experience.

The first thing you notice about this phone that retails at ₹64,990, is its borderless, curved OLED display (with 3K QHD+ resolution) that gives you a screen ratio of 93.1%.

Of course, curved displays are the fad now. Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Huawei and the BBK Electronics trifecta — OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo — are amongst those who manufacture these devices that are gorgeous to look at.

The new Oppo Find X2 satisfies all benchmarks expected of a flagship model | Photo Credit: Pradeep Kumar

However, it is no secret that it may take a while for your palm to get used to a curved display; it is definitely not to everyone’s preference, and chances are that you could also encounter touch response lag in certain areas.

Our review device is ceramic black. It weighs a little over 200gm and the moment you hold it, the class is evident with the premium metallic feel. On the back panel, tiny patterns looking like concentric circles are engraved which feel like fingerprints.

Specifications Display: 6.7 inches OLED ; 3168x1440 (3K QHD+)

6.7 inches OLED ; 3168x1440 (3K QHD+) Screen material: Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Battery: 4,200mAh

4,200mAh Dimensions & weight: 16.49cm x 7.45cm x 0.80cm ; 209g (ceramic black)

16.49cm x 7.45cm x 0.80cm ; 209g (ceramic black) Memory: 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM; No external storage

12GB RAM + 256GB ROM; No external storage Camera: 48MP Wide Angle + 12MP Ultra Wide Angle + 13MP Periscope Telephoto camera

48MP Wide Angle + 12MP Ultra Wide Angle + 13MP Periscope Telephoto camera Front camera: 32MP Selfie Camera

32MP Selfie Camera OS: ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 Network: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

The phone supports dual SIM, cleverly designed one below the other. The box comes with a simple headset and a protective case. Using the case is a must because the downside of its classy design is that the Find X2 scores an 85/100 for ‘risk of slipping’ (arbitrary score, but you get the point).

Lightning quick

The most stunning feature of the Find X2 is the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charger which is based on a concept of ‘charge for 5 minutes, play games for 2 hours.’ The Find X2 powers up in a jiffy.

Here is the comparison: the Find X2 took 37 minutes to go from zero to 100, the same time my OnePlus 7 needed to go from 53% to 89%. Only time will tell if such fast charging would have a long-term impact on the battery.

The Oppo Find X2 offers spectacular ‘Bokeh’ mode photos | Photo Credit: Pradeep Kumar

That said, the SuperVOOC 2.0 would leave very few unimpressed. For the highest discharge efficiency, the SuperVOOC system judges the various voltage levels required by different internal components and allocates voltage accordingly through its back-end charge pump.

The Find X2 also boasts an impressive battery standby time: with no additional features such as the Nature Tone Display and Ultra Vision Engine turned on, we observed only a 3% drop in charge over a 12-hour period.

The Find X2 is also one of the best in terms of performance. The phone, like many flagship models, is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-core processor.

Performance lag was never an issue on Oppo’s Find X2 | Photo Credit: Pradeep Kumar

Not once was performance lag an issue, or even noticeable, as we switched between multiple apps, played music, recorded videos and clicked pictures, all while constantly altering screen brightness, turning the display enhancement features on and off, coursing through display themes and initiating multiple downloads. There was no lag even when we drew heavy games like Real Racing over other apps.

Picture perfect

Oppo’s in-house ColorOS version 7.1 drawn over the stock Android 10 works a treat.

During start-up, there is an additional 500MB-plus worth of bloatware and custom apps that Oppo attempts to push on you, although there is an option to skip. The sheer number of TikTok-like apps that Oppo has included in the package can work you up. The fingerprint sensor and face unlock features too work like a charm.

Night photography works like a charm on the Oppo Find X2 | Photo Credit: Pradeep Kumar

Microphones and the cameras in the Find X2 come in threes. There is no chance of a word you speak going unheard unless it is a network connectivity issue.

And its three cameras will surely turn you into an Instagram addict. The Find X2 Pro does possess better camera specs, but this one is no less in terms of quality. The bokeh mode is spectacular; there will be more you in a selfie henceforth with a negligible amount of the detail missing. Another cool feature is that Oppo has included a panorama option for the front facing camera.

And so, the verdict: provided there are no bones to pick with the price, the Find X2 is a real find.