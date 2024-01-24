January 24, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST

Oppo has launched Reno 11 Pro, a successor to the Reno 10 Pro that launched mid last year. With improvements in design, camera, and internal, the Reno 11 Pro promises a more refined experience compared to its predecessor. But with such short intervals between releases, and highly appealing options from other brands, the Reno 11 Pro has its work cut out.

Design

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro features a Pearl White colour scheme and 3D etched texture on the back that aims to resemble marble. This matte finish resists fingerprints well to retain a cleaner look over time. With dimensions of 7.66mm thick and 181 grams, the phone has a slim yet relatively lightweight profile for a premium device. OPPO states the phone has basic water and dust resistance, though an official IP rating is not present. The curved front and rear glass smoothly taper into a polycarbonate frame. However, the slippery texture may warrant using the included TPU case to avoid accidental drops. While refinements like wireless charging are missing, the 11 Pro strives for upscale aesthetics.

The Reno 11 Pro’s large, polished silver camera island houses three sensors in a conspicuous vertical orientation. This matches trends from other recent flagship phones that prioritise an eye-catching camera aesthetic on the rear. The metallic trim and toothed edges attempt to integrate the bump into the minimalist design, but its massive size and orientation still seem disruptive. Like a few other 2024 phones, the 11 Pro brings back the IR blaster, a useful universal remote feature. Otherwise, the edges contain a standard button and port layout.

Display

Oppo Reno 11 Pro features a 6.7-inch fullHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a vibrant and visually pleasing experience for content consumption. The 3D curved display enhances the screen-to-body ratio, allowing for natural usage with gesture navigation. The display is HDR10+ certified, providing detailed and dynamic visuals with a brightness of up to 950 nits. The slightly warmer tone contributes to a pleasing look for both the UI and content, making the text appear sharp. The adaptive refresh rate, supporting 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, automatically adjusts based on content, potentially saving battery life.

OS

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro operates on ColorOS 14, built upon Android 14, and comes pre-loaded with a mix of third-party and Google apps. While users have the flexibility to delete many pre-installed apps, some persistent bloatware remains non-removable. The OS also offers new features like Smart Touch and Smart Image Matting.

Performance

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro diverges from its predecessor, the Reno 10 Pro, by incorporating a 4nm Dimensity 8200 SoC in place of the 6nm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The new chipset boasts a primary ARM Cortex A78 core with a clock speed of 3.1GHz, complemented by three performance Arm Cortex A78 cores at 3.0GHz and four Arm Cortex A55 cores at 2.0GHz.

Teaming up with the chipset is a robust configuration of 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, elevating the device’s overall performance. Despite the ample 12GB RAM, an additional 4GB virtual RAM capability is also present.

In day-to-day usage, the device maintains smooth performance, effortlessly handling routine tasks. It proves capable of managing gaming. The inclusion of commendable haptics enhances the user experience, particularly during activities such as shooting or playing games like Pokemon Go.

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro achieved a single-core score of 1,221 and a multi-core score of 3,480 in the Geekbench 6 CPU test, indicating solid performance that is likely to meet the expectations of both power-hungry users and those seeking efficiency. Additionally, the recorded GPU figure for the phone was 4,027.

Camera

The camera setup on the Reno 11 Pro closely resembles its predecessor, the Reno 10 Pro, maintaining a triple-sensor configuration. Anchored by the 50MP Primary Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and f/1.8 aperture, the main sensor consistently delivers impressive photos characterized by ample detailing and natural colours.

The integration of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) becomes evident in capturing steady shots, particularly beneficial when shooting on the move or under shaky conditions. While the dynamic range is satisfactory for a mid-range device, the Reno 11 Pro introduces the Oppo Hypertone Imaging Engine, previously seen in the Find X6 and Find N3 Flip, aiming to enhance dynamic range and detailing.

The secondary sensors include a 32MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX709 sensor, f/2.0 aperture) with optical zoom and 5x in-sensor zoom, providing an improved performance over its predecessor. The 8MP ultrawide Sony IMX355 sensor with a 112-degree field of view captures decent wide-angle shots, although the detailing and colour vibrancy are slightly diminished compared to the main sensor. Notably, the Reno 11 Pro’s camera algorithm benefits from the Oppo Hypertone Imaging Engine and the Android 14, showcasing improvements in overall image processing.

The 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 2x zoom features a Sony IMX709 sensor, capturing selfies with detailed facial features and minimal beautification. The inclusion of various selfie filters, including Bokeh Flare Portrait, adds creative versatility while maintaining focus on the subject.

Overall, the camera performance on the Reno 11 Pro demonstrates commendable enhancements, particularly in telephoto capabilities, image processing algorithms, and the introduction of innovative imaging technologies like the Oppo Hypertone Imaging Engine.

Battery

The Reno 11 Pro packs the same 4,600mAh battery and 80W fast charging support as its predecessor. This consistently delivers all-day battery life for typical usage, though intensive gaming sessions of 1-2 hours may necessitate a top-up before the end of the day. The standout feature is Oppo’s SuperVOOC fast charging which can take the phone from 0 to 100% charge in just 30 minutes.

Verdict

Priced at ₹39,999, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro enters as a successor to the Reno 10 Pro with refinements in design, camera, and performance. Despite its sleek profile and features like a 120Hz AMOLED display and Oppo’s SuperVOOC fast charging, the Reno 11 Pro faces stiff competition from other brands offering compelling options with innovative features, including IP ratings and wireless charging.