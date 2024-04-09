April 09, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

Motorola has been on the road to redemption to reclaim its position as one of the leading smartphone providers. In the last few years, we have seen some strong offerings from the company like the foldable Razr series. However, the Edge series is something that has really enticed us and the overall market. The Edge 30 and the 40 series phones from the company have been really good and the latest Edge 50 series takes things another level up.

Design

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro builds upon the design language established by its predecessor, the Edge 40, offering an elevated and refined aesthetic. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the device features a harmonious fusion of a Silicone Vegan Leather finish and sleek metal frames.

Holding the Edge 50 Pro in your hands is a delightful experience, as the phone strikes an impressive balance between a slim and lightweight profile while maintaining a reassuring heft that conveys a premium quality. The Luxe Lavender hue adorning the rear panel adds an elegant touch, setting the device apart from the crowd. On the rear side, you will also see the rectangular frame that subtly protrudes, housing a triple camera setup and a dual LED flash.

On the front lies the curved display which merges very well with the rear body, adding an aesthetic appeal. The top side of the display carries the punch hole with the selfie camera in it. There is an inbuilt fingerprint sensor on the display which is quite fast in response.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Complementing its stylish design, the Edge 50 Pro boasts an IP68 certification, providing robust protection against dust, water, and other environmental elements.

Display

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display. One of the standout features of this display is its validation by Pantone for its true colour recognition. This ensures that the colours displayed on the screen including a vast range of human skin tones are true-to-life and accurate.

The core display specifications of the Edge 50 Pro are nothing short of exceptional. With a 1.5K Super HD resolution, the display delivers crisp and detailed visuals. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and fluid scrolling, making it an excellent choice for gaming and multimedia consumption. The 3D curved design adds an elegant and immersive touch to the overall viewing experience.

Furthermore, the display supports 10-bit billion colour depth, allowing for a wide range of vibrant and accurate colours. The impressive 2,000 nits peak brightness ensures excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions, while the HDR10+ support enhances the overall dynamic range and contrast.

The new Edge 50 Pro comes with an SGS Eye Protection technology, which helps reduce eye strain and fatigue during extended usage periods. Additionally, the Edge 50 Pro features an ambient lighting system that illuminates the edges of the device to alert users to incoming calls, messages, and notifications.

OS

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with the all-new Hello UI, which offers a more intuitive and personalized experience by conveniently housing all Moto apps in one place. Running on the latest Android 14 operating system, the device is assured to receive three major OS upgrades and four years of security and maintenance updates, ensuring long-term software support and security.

The phone offers smart features like Moto Connect and Ready for 6, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure with Thinkshield and Family Spaces. We liked the no-nonsense approach from the company by not including any unnecessary apps.

Processor

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro marks a departure from its predecessor, the Edge 40, by being powered by the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset based on a 4nm process rather than the previously used Dimensity processor.

One of the standout features of the Edge50 Pro is its support for Generative AI capabilities, leveraging the advanced processing power of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. This integration of AI technology promises to enhance the overall user experience and pave the way for innovative features and functionalities.

The device is available in two configurations: a top-tier variant with a generous 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a more affordable option with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The ample RAM and storage capacity ensure smooth multitasking and efficient read/write operations, contributing to an overall snappy and responsive user experience.

Complementing the powerful processor is the Adreno 720 GPU, which delivers impressive graphics performance. Whether it’s intensive gaming sessions or demanding multimedia tasks, the Edge 50 Pro handles them with ease and comfort, providing a seamless and immersive experience.

In terms of benchmark scores, the Edge 50 Pro’s single-core performance clocks in at 1150, while the multi-core score reaches 3151. Additionally, the GPU score recorded 3543, which is similar to what we saw in the latest Nord CE4 powered by the same processor.

Camera

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts an impressive camera system that is a true standout in its price segment. Leading the pack is the world’s first AI-powered pro-grade camera, validated by Pantone for its exceptional colour accuracy and reproduction.

At the heart of this camera setup is the 50MP main sensor with a wide f/1.4 aperture - the widest in its class. This large aperture, combined with optical image stabilization (OIS) and laser autofocus, ensures crystal-clear photos and videos in any lighting condition, from bright sunny days to dimly lit environments.

Complementing the main camera is a 10MP 3X telephoto lens, which allows for versatile zooming capabilities, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a dedicated macro lens for capturing stunning close-up shots.

What truly sets the Edge 50 Pro’s camera apart is its AI Photo Enhancement Engine and AI Adaptive Stabilization technology. These AI-powered features work in tandem to elevate the image quality to new heights, improving dynamic range, delivering finer details and resolution, achieving better software-based bokeh effects, and providing excellent noise reduction.

The camera system also includes a unique Tilt-Shift mode, which adds a creative flair to your images by mimicking the effect of a tilt-shift lens, commonly used in architectural and landscape photography.

In low-light scenarios, the Edge 50 Pro’s Night mode shines, leveraging advanced algorithms and computational photography techniques to capture stunning images with minimal noise and impressive detail preservation.

Portrait mode is another area where the Edge 50 Pro excels, thanks to its AI-enhanced image processing capabilities. The device intelligently detects and separates the subject from the background, delivering beautifully blurred backgrounds and natural-looking bokeh effects.

Rounding out the camera package is a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus and an f/1.9 aperture, ensuring sharp and detailed selfies in various lighting conditions.

Battery

The Motorola Edge50 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that promises all-day battery life. What truly sets it apart is its exceptional charging capabilities, including a 125W TurboPower charger that can juice up the phone from 0 to 100% in just 20-25 minutes, the segment’s only 50W wireless charging support, and the ability to wirelessly charge other devices using its 10W wireless power sharing feature.

Verdict

Starting at ₹31,999, the new Motorola Edge 50 Pro checks several boxes for being a right balance between a premium and a flagship-level smartphone. With its stunning design, impressive display, intuitive software experience, super-fast charging and a powerful camera system, the Edge 50 Pro offers a solid all-round experience.

However, while the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor ensures a smooth overall performance, incorporating a more powerful Qualcomm’s chipset, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, could have further elevated the device’s capabilities and solidified its position as a true flagship contender.