Microsoft keyboards to come with new Office, emoji keys

Tech giant Microsoft is planning to launch a new Ergonomic and a slim Bluetooth keyboard with dedicated shortcut keys for Office and Windows 10s emoji menu.

Both keyboards are up for pre-order and will start shipping from October 15.

The Microsoft Ergonomic keyboard is priced at $59.99, and includes a fabric palm rest and is wired to a PC via a USB port. Microsoft’s smaller Bluetooth keyboard is priced at $49.99, and it has Bluetooth 5.0 support with up to three years of battery life, the Verge reported on Friday.

The Office key will replace the right-hand Windows key, and can also be used with various letters to directly open apps in Office. While, the emoji key sits to the right of the Office key.

The Bluetooth keyboard has a wireless range of up to 33 feet and is compatible with Windows 8.1 and 10.

The Ergonomic keyboard is a split keyboard and houses and a range of shortcut keys including media controls.

It is compatible with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10, but the Office and emoji keys won’t work without Windows 10.