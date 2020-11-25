Microsoft Flight Simulator gets new airports, visual enhancements in U.S. update

Gamers will also be able to experience the visual enhancements made to 48 other airports, 50 new points of interest across the country, and new activities on each coast.

Microsoft has launched a world update for its popular simulation game, Flight Simulator, with enhanced fight experience spread across diverse territories in the U.S.

The update includes four new airports: Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Friday Harbour, and New York Stewart; an upgraded digital elevation model with resolution up to one meter; and new aerial textures.

“Enjoy a Discovery Flight through some of the most iconic locations on the eastern seaboard, and then jet out west for an epic new Bush Trip across the Alaskan wilderness,” Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, said in a blog post.

This is the second world update from Microsoft in its series of ‘World Updates’ which are intended to highlight and enhance specific regions of the planet.

The company had released the ‘World Update I: Japan’ in September that included graphical improvements across the volcanic island chain along with exciting landing challenges set at Japanese airports.

The ‘World Update II: USA’ just like the first update, is free to all Microsoft Flight Simulator players on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10 and Steam. Players can download the latest update of the game and head to the in-sim Marketplace to claim the new world update, Neumann noted.

The latest instalment of the 38-year-old Microsoft Flight Simulator was launched by Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio in August.