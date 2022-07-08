Infinix launches Note 12 Pro and Note 12 featuring 108MP lens.

The Note 12 5G series features a triple camera set-up and a 5,000mAh battery

Infinix on Friday unveiled its Note 12 5G series in India. The new Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G will be available at ₹14,999 and ₹17,999 respectively on Flipkart.

The Infinix Note 12 5G will come in 6GB (expandable up to 9GB)/64GB memory variant. Note 12 Pro 5G will be available in 8GB (expandable up to 13 GB)/128GB storage. Both the devices will come in two colours; Force Black and Snowfall White.

The Infinix Note 12 5G series sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Both the devices come with a 92% screen-to-body ratio and Widevine L1 certification for streaming services like Amazon, Hotstar, and Netflix.

The Note 12 5G series features a triple camera set-up. The Note 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a 108MP camera. Meanwhile, the Note 12 5G features a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens.

The smartphones come with a 16MP selfie camera with a dual-LED flash.

Operating on the latest XOS 10.6 and Android 12, both phones are powered by the MediaTek D810 chipset. Both the devices come with a dedicated memory card slot that is expandable up to 512GB.

While the Note 12 5G comes in 6GB (expandable up to 9GB)/64GB memory variant with LPDDR4X RAM, the 12 Pro 5G will be available in 8GB (expandable up to 13GB)/128GB storage with LPDDR4X RAM.

The Note 12 5G series features a 5,000mAh battery backed by a 33W Type C charger.