How Swarovski is changing up the chandelier

When Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby won an Oscar for Best Production Design in 2014, the opulent chandeliers in Tom Buchanan’s palatial East Egg house were one of the things we remembered. The crystal creations were custom-made to fit the aesthetic of the time, by artistes and engineers at Swarovski’s lighting division at Plattsburgh, New York (a four-hour drive from where the movie is set).

These hand-crafted chandeliers are getting a modern makeover as the company sets its sights on being future-ready, says Roger Carthew, Senior Vice President of Swarovski’s Global Lighting Business. Although he was to be in Chennai last week for the launch of Drapes & Dreams — their fourth address in the country and first in the South — a visa snafu means we end up speaking on the phone, instead of under twinkling crystal lights.

Nine Schonbek creations featured in The Great Gatsby

India is a priority market, he states. “There is a strong, growing economy, as well as the connection with crystals, and Swarovski as a brand. So it was really about finding the right partners.” While traditional styles are a perennial favourite, he says there is a marked move towards contemporary products, with cleaner lines, a minimalist aesthetic and LED technology.

Future ready

Even as architecture, home décor trends and a demand for multi-functional lighting impact their work, the brand has stepped into the home automation space with a line called Infinite Aura, launched last year. “We were looking for a product that re-imagined what chandeliers could look like in five years,” he says, adding that it was created in consultation with San Francisco-based design firm, Ideo.

Cyanometer by Marjan van Aubel is made using the same technology as the Swarovski Infitine Aura range

The multi-functional pieces are controlled by a standalone app. “It has the ability to be a functional light when your kids are doing their homework, and when you’re hosting dinner, it can set the ambience, and be a discussion piece,” he says. The same technology was used by Marjan van Aubel in her winning entry for the Swarovski Designers of the Future Prize, which was showcased at the Salon del Mobile in Milan last month. It will also be brought to the Indian market during the festive season.

While he doesn’t share exact figures, Carthew says it is “the biggest investment we’ve ever made in product development for lighting”. This included the external consultancy, app development and custom LED boards. It is also a technology that can be incorporated into their more traditional chandeliers. Currently, they are in the process of researching what buyers would want from a tech point of view. “Sometimes, they just want it to be beautiful to look at,” he says (from approximately ₹1.38 lakh for a sconce to ₹3.46 lakh for a large pendant).

Handmade history

What started in 1966 with the Sputnik chandelier, which still graces the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, now has operations spanning North America, Europe and Asia. “We’ve evolved into two verticals: consumer-driven retail, and a bespoke chandelier business. In 2007, we also acquired Schonbek, for their handmade tradition,” he says. They are still a small percentage of the decorative lighting segment, but “we are keen on growing”, Carthew says.

As part of their bespoke range, Swarovski also customises their retail offerings. “We are seeing less formal dining areas and more open plan, casual living spaces. So we’re moving away from designing for big entryway or foyer chandeliers, and are looking at ceiling pendant pieces,” explains Carthew.

A close up of Cascade by Vincent Van Duysen

At the same time, they work on large, complex installations, too, conceptualised by their design and engineering team. Currently, this includes projects in Mumbai with Mukesh Ambani. They also work with architects like Steve Leung, who recently created an installation called ‘Shades in Ascent,’ which illuminated the entrance of Art Central in Hong Kong.

The brand has always been open to working with artistes across genres, and it is no different with their lighting segment. Under the Crystal Palace programme, they’ve collaborated with more than 60 designers over 15 years, including Zaha Hadid, Yves Behar and Tom Dixon. “We understand that collaborating with local, well-known designers is important to create excitement. It has traditionally been very European-centric, but we are in talks with a Chinese designer for a 2020 collection. While nothing has been confirmed in India, we definitely have plans for it in the near future,” he assures.

Swarovski Lighting is available in Chennai at Drapes and Dreams, Nungambakkam. Chandeliers upwards of ₹1.25 lakh; ceiling lights from ₹79,000. Schonbek’s bespoke range starts from ₹1.25 lakh. 7550277666