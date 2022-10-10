Google Pixel Watch and Tablet are not coming to India any time soon

The search engine giant unveiled the Pixel Watch and Tablet on October 6 along with its premium flagship smartphones

The search engine giant unveiled the Pixel Watch and Tablet on October 6 along with its premium flagship smartphones

Google will not be launching the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet in India any time soon, according to a company spokesperson at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro briefing on Friday. The search giant will, however, go ahead with just one variant for each of its recent two smartphone launches.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Google unveiled the Pixel Watch and Tablet on October 6 along with its premium flagship smartphones. The company did not divulge many details about its decision to leave out the smartwatch and tablet in India.

The built-in VPN feature that is going to be a part of the Pixel 7 series elsewhere will not be available to Indian buyers either. Google said there were compliances issues that need to be addressed first, in order for this feature to be released in India.

A file photo of the Google Pixel tablet | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Google introduced its flagship phone after a gap of two years in the form of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It brought the Pixel 6a to India in July.

Both the phones, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, only come in single variants. The Pixel 7 has an 8GB model whereas the Pixel 7 Pro has a 12GB RAM variant only, both backed by 128GB internal storage and no expandable option. When asked about this, Google said that it might evaluate bringing a higher variant as well in the future.

Google said that it is serious about the Indian market as critics questioned its long absence from the smartphone segment.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro use the Tensor G2 chipset along with Titan M2 for security, as well as Android 13 out-of-the-box. There are five years of security updates guaranteed.

The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In optics, it sports a 50MP main lens supported by a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The Pixel 7 has a 10.8MP selfie camera. A 4,270mAh battery drives the Pixel 7.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro uses a 6.7-inch display having a 120Hz refresh rate. It features triple rear lenses: a 50MP main lens, a 48MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The selfie lens remains the same as in the Pixel 7. For power, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 4,926mAh cell.

The Google Pixel Watch becomes an important product in the company’s Pixel lineup because it marks the collaboration of Google and Fitbit in a smartwatch for the first time.

A file photo of Google Pixel watches on display | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Having said that, Google avoided India again this time by not launching the Google Pixel Watch and Tablet in the market.