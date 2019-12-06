Gadgets

Google Pixel 4 recording app now available for Pixel 2, 3 and 3A

The search engine giant also claims that the app is able to label users’ recording based on what it hears. In other words, it can tell the difference between the spoken word and, say, a recorded jam session in the studio, The Verge reported

The search engine giant also claims that the app is able to label users’ recording based on what it hears. In other words, it can tell the difference between the spoken word and, say, a recorded jam session in the studio, The Verge reported   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The Recorder app uses the power of AI to automatically transcribe the users audio recordings and it also lets its users search for specific parts of a clip

Google’s AI-powered Recorder app, which has so far been available exclusively for Pixel 4 owners, is now compatible with the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3A series phones.

The Recorder app uses the power of AI to automatically transcribe the users audio recordings and it also lets its users search for specific parts of a clip.

The search engine giant also claims that the app is able to label users’ recording based on what it hears. In other words, it can tell the difference between the spoken word and, say, a recorded jam session in the studio, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Additionally, with the December security update, Google’s older Pixel phones recently received a few other Pixel 4-exclusive features.

The Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, and Pixel 2 now have the same theme customization feature as the Pixel 4, along with the Live Caption feature.

The new update also added gesture navigation support on third-party launchers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Gadgets
soundtrack & audio
wireless technology
mobile phones
cameras
gadgets (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2019 2:36:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/gadgets/google-pixel-4-recording-app-now-available-for-pixel-2-3-and-3a/article30212171.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY