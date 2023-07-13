July 13, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Garmin on Thursday launched the Approach S70 series premium smartwatches in India meant for golfers. The Approach S70 comes in two sizes and the series starts at ₹72,990.

The Approach S70 series claims up to 16 days battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours on GPS.

The Approach S70 series comes with AMOLED touchscreen display having a 1.2-inch and a 1.4-inch sizes and 43,000+ preloaded golf courses from around the world.

The golfers get an improved Virtual Caddie to analyse shot dispersion data, taking into account factors such as historical swing data, elevation, wind speed, and direction to provide accurate club suggestions.

The PlaysLike Distance feature provides an estimate of how each shot will play based on factors like uphill or downhill lies, wind, temperature, and air pressure.

The Approach S70 series gets preloaded activity profiles for strength, HIIT, yoga, running, and more. Additionally, the Garmin Connect app provides access to over 1,600 individual exercises.

The new smartwatches also have wrist-based heart rate monitoring, Heart Rate Variability status, Body Battery, and advanced sleep patterns.

“Our latest addition to the Garmin Golf Eco-System, the Approach S70 series, are designed to empower golfers by providing them with advanced tools and features that help them better understand and navigate the game,” said Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin, South-East Asia & India.