Facebook launches ‘Ray-Ban Stories’ smart glasses

The tech giant built the smart glasses in partnership with the European eyewear conglomerate EssilorLuxottica, Ray-Ban’s parent firm. It’s the first product to come out of their multi-year partnership.

Facebook has launched Ray-Ban Stories, smart glasses that will enable users to take photos, record videos, listen to music and answer phone calls without even taking out their smartphone.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The tech giant built the smart glasses in partnership with the European eyewear conglomerate EssilorLuxottica, Ray-Ban’s parent firm. It’s the first product to come out of their multi-year partnership.

Also Read | Facebook’s top VR executive quits ahead of smart glasses launch

Ray-Ban Stories are equipped with dual integrated 5MP cameras that can be used to capture high-resolution photos and record videos up to 30-second. People wearing the smart glasses can either use the physical capture button or Facebook Assistant voice commands to use them hands-free.

The smart glasses come with a white LED adjacent to the right camera that illuminates to let people nearby know when users are taking a photo or video.

The eyewear device also features streamlined, open-ear speakers, and a three-microphone audio array to deliver voice and sound transmission for calls and videos. Besides, beamforming technology and a background noise suppression algorithm are said to provide an enhanced calling experience, according to the California-based firm.

Also Read | Facebook’s Oculus leads global VR headset market: IDC

The smart glasses pair with the Facebook View app, which makes it easy to import, edit and share content captured on the smart glasses to apps on a user’s phone. They can also save content to their phone’s camera roll and edit and share from there.

Ray-Ban Stories start at $299 (about ₹22,000) and will be available for purchase in 20 variations, in classic Ray-Ban styles — Wayfarer, Wayfarer Large, Round and Meteor — and five colours with a range of lenses including clear, sun, transition and prescription, Facebook said.