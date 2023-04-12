HamberMenu
Dell launches first Alienware gaming experience center in Delhi

Dell and Alienware launched their first gaming experience store in India, located in New Delhi’s Nehru Place

April 12, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dell launched its first Alienware gaming experience center in India.

Dell launched its first Alienware gaming experience center in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dell on Wednesday launched its first Alienware gaming experience center in India. Located in New Delhi, the store aims to provide a hub for gamers to meet, interact play and purchase Dell’s latest products.

The flagship store integrates product display, experience, sales, services, and maintenance, providing players with a comprehensive personalised, and intelligent gaming experience.

The store’s main attraction is the “Battle Zone” which provides a holistic multiplayer gaming experience, the company said in a release.

As the gaming industry in India continues to flourish, Dell Technologies and Alienware plan to expand the network of gaming experience stores nationwide.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

 Dell and Alienware gaming experience store's main attraction is the "Battle Zone" which provides a holistic multiplayer gaming experience.

 Dell and Alienware gaming experience store’s main attraction is the “Battle Zone” which provides a holistic multiplayer gaming experience. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The Alienware Experience Store demonstrates a vigorous ambition for players to experience unique avant-garde style and high-performance gaming equipment. The store will be a hub for e-sports game leagues and community gathering for game developers and enthusiasts alike”, said Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President, and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India.

