Asus launches ROG Strix Scar, Zephyrus M16, and Duo 16 laptops

March 28, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Asus on Tuesday expanded its Republic of Gamers (ROG) family in India with the launch of the new Strix Scar 16 and 18 and an upgraded Scar 17, along with the Zephyrus M16 and the Zephyrus Duo 16 laptops.

The ROG Strix Scar 16/18 and the Zephyrus M16 feature the latest 13th gen Intel core processor, whereas the Strix Scar 17 and the Zephyrus Duo 16 feature AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX.

ROG Strix Scar 16 & 18

The Strix Scar 16 and 18-inch laptops feature updated designs. There is a newly customisable Armour Caps in the chassis. Scar laptops come with Aura Sync. Both the metallic ROG logo on the top lid and the keyboard, feature RGB shine and the keyboard supports per-key personalisation. It’s powered by the latest Intel CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series GPU with MUX Switch and DDR5 RAM.

ROG Strix Scar 17

The new Strix Scar 17 features up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Mobile Processor, with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU with MUX Switch and DDR5 RAM.

Zephyrus M16

The new Zephyrus M16 comes with a 16 inch display, 92% screen-to-body ratio, and QHD resolution, along with a 240Hz/3ms panel. It has 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Pantone validation, Dolby Vision, and upto 1,100 nits of peak brightness in a Nebula display.

Under the hood sits the up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU paired with the up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. The upgraded MUX switch with Advanced Optimus now enables an easy switch between GPUs without restarting the laptop.

It features DDR5-4800 RAM that can now be expanded up to 64GB as the M16 gets two SO-DIMM slots this year. The M16 will also be available with Anime Matrix this year, which is the first for a 16 inch laptop.

Zephyrus Duo 16

The 2023 Zephyrus Duo 16 is a 16 inch gaming laptop with dual screen form factor. It comes equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series Dragon Range family of processors. It is equipped with a 90Whr battery. It can be charged by either an included 330W adapter, through the conventional DC plug, or through both of the 100W PD charge enabled Type-C ports.

Pricing and Availability

The Zephyrus Duo 16 and the Zephyrus M16 will be available for purchase starting at ₹4,29,990 and ₹2,99,990 respectively, whereas the Strix Scar 16, 17 and 18 will be available at a starting price of ₹2,79,990, ₹2,69,990 and ₹2,79,990 respectively, across online and offline channels.