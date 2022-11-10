The design of the new ZenBook 17 Fold is one of the major highlights and during our review period, it amused people every time we unfolded the laptop

The design of the new ZenBook 17 Fold is one of the major highlights and during our review period, it amused people every time we unfolded the laptop

Asus has taken the lead in changing the notion of how laptops are being used, by launching its latest ZenBook 17 Fold OLED. The latest foldable and convertible laptop from Asus is a power-packed machine and a revolutionary concept within the laptop domain. The new ZenBook 17 Fold comes with a 17.3-inch OLED screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7, and 16GB of RAM.

In our review, we will highlight whether or not this Asus laptop priced at ₹3.29 lakhs is a smart choice for casual users.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

In the box

The new Asus ZenBook 17 Fold comes in very unique packaging. Inside, you get the laptop in the folded state, a charger, a synthetic leather case, an ErgoSense Bluetooth keypad, and a USB-C to USB-A adapter.

Design

The design of the new ZenBook 17 Fold is one of the major highlights and during our review period, it amused people every time we unfolded the laptop.

Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED Review: Can this top end performance machine convince an Indian buyer? | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

The new ZenBook 17 Fold can function for you as a 12.5-inch laptop when the magnetic keypad is attached, as a desktop when unfolded, as a tab, and also adapt to the book-style design. The hinge used can withstand folding and unfolding some 30,000 times, meaning that the company has used quite a durable design. The hinge is made up of synthetic leather, allowing a better grip when the laptop is folded.

The device consists mostly of a screen and is encased in a rubberised frame. There is an additional cover for the hinge on the rear that contains a useful stand. The metal structure of the construction is visible from the back as well as the edges. The rubberised frame used attracts dust, which requires constant cleaning. Being a screen, the display attracts smudges too.

Overall, the ZenBook 17 Fold makes a fine impression and we found no issues with the build quality. It is also to be noted that the large construct and the metallic design do add to the weight. So unlike traditional laptops, it is a little heavier.

The new ZenBook 17 Fold comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports located on the top and on the side to make it easy to charge the laptop when the orientation is changed. On the left side, one can spot the volume buttons whereas on the right side one can find the power button and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

The new ZenBook 17 Fold comes with a 17.3-inch Fold OLED touchscreen featuring a 4:3 aspect ratio with a resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels. When folded, you get a 12.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels.

The fold line in the middle due to the hinge can be seen depending on the viewing angle and reflections - similar to other folding gadgets - even though it gives a great subjective impact.

A few features are provided by Asus to prevent burn-in from static pictures. They consist of pixel shift, which subtly shifts the pixels, and the device enables a screensaver after 30 minutes of inactivity. The ambient light sensor also allows for the automatic adjustment of the colour temperature in addition to brightness. The colours reproduced on the screen are very live and vivid, offering an immersive viewing experience thanks to the 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and availability of Pantone validation. The display comes with 500 nits of brightness, a 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and 0.2ms response time. The visibility is good in closed environments but under bright sunlight the screen reflects a lot of light, making you adjust your viewing angles.

However, the new ZenBook Fold 17 offers viewers a new wide viewing experience and we loved watching the ongoing World Cup matches and movies on the screen.

The display also allows input using the capacitive touchscreen but it lacks the use of a pen function. However, Asus claims that a noteworthy restriction is the absence of certified stylus functionality. The purpose of this, according to the manufacturer, is to prevent damage to the screen’s surface because it is unprotected, unlike typical touchscreens.

Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED Review: Can this top end performance machine convince an Indian buyer? | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Bluetooth Keyboard

The new ZenBook 17 Fold ships with a small Bluetooth keyboard allowing users to transport it easily. The 1.4mm key travel makes for a respectable typing experience. Yet the lack of a lighted keyboard has obvious negative effects on practical use, making you keep the lights on while working at night.

The clickpad performs admirably and consistently identifies motions. However, clicks can be a little loud. On the right side of the keyboard lies the USB-C port for charging.

Webcam

A 5MP camera is integrated by Asus in addition to an IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition. The camera can record videos in 1080p at 30 FPS. The image sharpness is noticeably superior to conventional 720p or 1080p modules. There are a few software functions that are also available, such as motivation tracking or background filtering.

Speaker

The four speakers on the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED are certified by Harman Kardon, and they are mounted on speaker grilles that surround the display’s four sides. They are remarkably loud and support Dolby Atmos, offering enriched sound quality. The majority of music is full-bodied and rich, providing an excellent bass impact for a device of this size. The sound seems to get distorted a bit when the volume is set to the maximum.

Processor and Performance

The new Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED is powered by Intel’s 12th-gen range; specifically, the Core i7-1250U having 10 cores and 4.7 GHz max frequency. The device comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

For graphics, the company has used Intel Iris Xe to support the demand. The processor takes up every task aligned with ease, allowing you to continue your work seamlessly without facing any lag. Multitasking is no issue at all and you can use up to five windows together without the processor slowing down.

As mentioned in our reviews, the Intel Iris Xe graphics is not known for heavy gaming which is disheartening to see, especially considering the price of the new ZenBook 17 Fold.

The heat dissemination is effective as the new ZenBook Fold 17 comes with an 82-blade high-performance fan and heat pipe for better thermal management.

Battery

A battery of 75Wh has been used in the new Asus ZenBook 17 Fold, taking into special consideration the use of a large display. The battery lasts for almost six or seven hours continuously on a single charge.

The new ZenBook 17 Fold comes with a 65W fast charger which helps you carry out your tasks within a short period. The battery life is also enhanced by the smart brightness feature of the laptop which lowers the brightness level in case of inactivity.

Verdict

The new Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED delivers high-end performance, but looking at the Indian market it is difficult for Asus to garner a lot of customer demand because the price plays a major role here.

Other than the device’s foldable and convertible feature, there is nothing out of the box to attract customers. Indian tech users have various other options available at a comparatively lower price.