Apple Watch series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched with gesture controls

Apple said that the new chip holds 5.6 billion transistors, comes with 4 core neural engine and promises up to 18 hours of battery life

September 12, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple Watch series 9 launched with gesture controls

Apple Watch series 9 launched with gesture controls | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Apple on Tuesday launched Series 9 Watch powered by S9 chip and operated on WatchOS 10. The new Apple Watch 9 for the first time brings gesture controls and double tap option that can answer/end call, play/pause music, and scroll through the widget.

Apple said that the new chip holds 5.6 billion transistors, comes with 4 core neural engine and promises up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch series 9 will be 25% accurate in diction and can now be seamlessly integrated with Siri with on-device computing. Users can sync health data on series 9 and it will be available in English and Mandarin languages with more dialects to follow.

Apple also claims that series 9 can find your phone up till 22 feet.

Apple Watch series 9 features retina display with up to 2000 nits of peak brightness that can reduce to 1 nits during darkness like movie theatre.

Apple Watch series 9 will be available in 5 colours starting next month. It’s the first carbon neutral product from Apple.

Apple Watch series 9

Apple Watch series 9 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Apple Watch Ultra 2 was also announced having 3,000 nits of peak brightness and with up to 36 hours of battery life. Apple Watch Ultra 2 will retail at ₹89,900.

Apple Watch series 9 starts at ₹41,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at ₹29,900. Both of these and Watch Ultra 2 will be available from September 22 in India.

