Apple introduces two Pride Edition sport bands for Apple Watch

Apple has been selling Pride bands since 2017 but this is the first time the company is selling two bands

Apple has also added a 2020 variant of the Pride face to continue the design of the Pride Sport Band onto the Watch’s display

In a bid to support the LGBTQ community, the iPhone maker has unveiled two Apple Watch Pride Edition bands and a collection of new Pride faces for Apple Watch.

Apple has been selling Pride bands since 2017 but this is the first time the company is selling two bands.

The company has also added a 2020 variant of the Pride face to continue the design of the Pride Sport Band onto the Watch’s display.

“This year’s artfully unique Pride Edition Sport Band is joined for the first time by the new Apple Watch Nike Pride Edition Sport Band. Both are available on apple.com, the Apple Store app, and Apple stores, and pair beautifully with new matching Pride Watch faces that are coming soon as a part of watchOS 6.2.5,” the company said in a statement.

There are also new rainbow colour options for several faces, including the exclusive Nike faces.

Through this effort, Apple and Nike aim to support LGBTQ organisations doing vital advocacy and community-building worldwide, including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and ILGA World, which brings together more than 1,500-member organisations in more than 150 countries and regions.

