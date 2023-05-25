HamberMenu
AMD launches Radeon RX 7600 Graphics Card: Here is everything you need to know

AMD launched the Radeon RX 7600 Graphics Card built on the AMD RDNA 3 architecture for improved 1080p gaming performance

May 25, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AMD launched the Radeon RX 7600 graphics card for enhanced gaming, streaming, and content creation. | Photo Credit: Reuters

AMD announced the launch of its Radeon RX 7600 graphics card. The graphic card is said to offer next-generation performance across a variety of use cases such as gaming, streaming, and content creation.

The graphics card is built on the AMD RDNA 3 architecture, known for offering improved 1080p gaming performance.

Key features of the Radeon RX 7600 include the AMD RDNA 3 Architecture, which incorporates redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators, as well as second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology. These advancements contribute to improved performance, visuals, and power efficiency.

The Radeon RX 7600 offers enhanced streaming quality and performance with improved AMD encoders, ensuring better visual quality during streaming and recording. AMD AI and content-adaptive machine learning technology have also been integrated into the AMD Media Framework, resulting in crisper text when streaming at low bitrates and resolutions.

The graphics card includes an encode/decode media engine that supports Ultra-High Definition Encoding, enabling new multimedia experiences with AV1 encode/decode support, wide color gamut, and high-dynamic range enhancements.

Featuring the AMD Radiance Display Engine, the Radeon RX 7600 provides support for DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1a displays, allowing for ultra-high resolutions and high refresh rates suitable for gaming and content creation workloads.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology is also integrated into the Radeon RX 7600, offering high-resolution image quality while boosting framerates in supported games.

Additionally, AMD has extended its game bundle promotion for The Last of Us Part I until May 28, 2023, giving users the opportunity to redeem the game with the purchase of the Radeon RX 7600 graphics card, as well as select Radeon RX 7000 and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards.

The Radeon RX 7600 Series graphics cards will be available in the US via AMD.com and leading AMD board partners starting May 25, with prices starting at $269 USD.

