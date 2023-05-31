Acer launches Google TV lineup in India

May 31, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Indkal Technologies announced the launch of the new Google TV lineup from Acer in India. The Google TV range from Acer includes OLED and QLED displays in various series with different configurations. The entire lineup, however, does get dual-band WiFi and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, with HDMI 2.1 ports and USB 3.0, and Dolby Atmos in all UHD models across all six series.

The six series include the O, V, I, G, H, and W series. The flagship O series comes with an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system with large woofers and will be available in 55, and a 65-inch variant.

The V series comes with QLED and will be available in a 32-inch entry QLED variant, along with the regular 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants.

The I and G series caters to the value segment and come with features like MEMC, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and UHD Upscaling, along with high-end brightness and contrast. The TVs boast of 16 GB internal memory on the 32-inch and the 40-inch variant of the I series models.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The I series also sports a new audio system with 30-watt speakers in 32-inch and 40-inch models; and 36-watt and 40-watt speakers in UHD models in sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

Acer’s popular H series range will now come with a 76-watt speaker system with improved bass and treble and a more immersive audio setup.

Google TV is also now available in the existing range of premium QLEDs, the W series, with Anti-Glare Display, Wallpaper Design, Aural Sound, and Motion Sensors.

Indkal announced different timelines for the availability of the products at retail, with the I series being available across channels from 6 June.