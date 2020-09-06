Facebook tests new feature to view Instagram stories on its news feed

Facebook is testing a new feature that will allow users to automatically share their Instagram stories on their Facebook accounts.
To see Instagram stories on Facebook, people must have their accounts connected and opt in on Facebook. Users will see stories from people they follow on Instagram within the existing stories section at the top of the Facebook news feed.
“We’re testing a new feature that gives people the option to view stories from Instagram on Facebook, making it easier to view moments from people you care about, regardless of what app you’re using,” Facebook said . “This is a limited test for now, and we’ll be listening to feedback from our community.”
While posting a story on Instagram, the audience of the creator will not change. Only the user’s Instagram followers who have opted in with the feature will be able to view that story on Facebook.
If a user shares a story with “close friends” on Instagram, only those people will see the story on Facebook, given that they have opted in to this feature already on Facebook.
The social-media company said the feature respects all privacy settings and users on Instagram will be provided with the option of choosing to not have their story visible on Facebook.
The move is another step by Facebook to integrate all its platforms. Last month, Facebook tested a feature that will merge Facebook messenger and Instagram chat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath