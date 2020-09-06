Facebook tests new feature to view Instagram stories on its news feed

Users will see stories from people they follow on Instagram within the existing stories section at the top of the Facebook news feed.

Facebook is testing a new feature that will allow users to automatically share their Instagram stories on their Facebook accounts.

To see Instagram stories on Facebook, people must have their accounts connected and opt in on Facebook. Users will see stories from people they follow on Instagram within the existing stories section at the top of the Facebook news feed.

“We’re testing a new feature that gives people the option to view stories from Instagram on Facebook, making it easier to view moments from people you care about, regardless of what app you’re using,” Facebook said . “This is a limited test for now, and we’ll be listening to feedback from our community.”

While posting a story on Instagram, the audience of the creator will not change. Only the user’s Instagram followers who have opted in with the feature will be able to view that story on Facebook.

If a user shares a story with “close friends” on Instagram, only those people will see the story on Facebook, given that they have opted in to this feature already on Facebook.

The social-media company said the feature respects all privacy settings and users on Instagram will be provided with the option of choosing to not have their story visible on Facebook.

The move is another step by Facebook to integrate all its platforms. Last month, Facebook tested a feature that will merge Facebook messenger and Instagram chat.