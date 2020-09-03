Facebook shares a glimpse of its content recommendation rules

The recommendation guidelines will consider content related to violence, self-harm, suicide, eating disorders or sexually explicit material. But, it will not recommend them to its users.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Facebook has shared certain aspects of its content recommendation guidelines to public under the Help Centre section on its platforms.

The social network makes personalised recommendations and suggestion to users based on these rules. Recommendations include content, accounts, and entities that people do not already follow. The suggestions are based on people’s interests, and actions taken by them when using its platform, Facebook explained.

With the help of these rules, Facebook avoids recommending low-quality, objectionable, or particularly sensitive content.

The social network says that not all content allowed on its platform are eligible for recommendations.

The recommendation guidelines will consider content related to violence, self-harm, suicide, eating disorders or sexually explicit material. But, it will not recommend them to its users.

Also, content associated with low-quality publishing, such as unoriginal content that is largely repurposed from another source will not be suggested to users.

“To be clear, this content is still allowed on our platforms,” Guy Rosen, Vice President Integrity, said. “We just won’t show it in places where we recommend content.”

Facebook also said it tries to not recommend Profiles and Page admins that recently violated Facebook’s Community Standards.