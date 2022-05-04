Facebook-owner Meta to face tougher rules in Germany after cartel office decision

Reuters May 04, 2022 18:15 IST

The decision means that instruments of extended abuse supervision will be applicable to Meta.

A 3D-printed Facebook’s new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Germany's cartel office said on Wednesday it had classified Meta Platforms Inc as a "company with outstanding cross-market importance for competition", meaning Facebook-owner will face new rules in the country. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) Under legislation introduced by German lawmakers in early 2021, the state regulator can ban practices at such companies that are deemed to harm competition. Also Read EU court rules against Meta over German consumer body challenge The decision means that instruments of extended abuse supervision will be applicable to Meta, the office said in a statement on Wednesday.



