  • While Android and iOS are two of the most well known mobile operating systems, a new Indian contender in the sector is BharOS
  • While Android and iOS serve more commercial and consumer-oriented use cases, BharOS appears to be more specialised and is still in limited use at the moment
  • BharOS comes with the No Default Apps (NDA) setting, meaning that users do not have to keep or use pre-installed apps in this mobile operating system, according to IIT Madras