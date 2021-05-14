Ethereum co-founder donates over $1 billion in cryptocurrency towards India’s COVID-19 relief

Buterin also donated $0.6 million to the fund in the form of ether and maker tokens earlier in April, according to a Forbes report.

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has donated over $1 billion in cryptocurrency to support India’s COVID-19 relief efforts, making it one of the largest philanthropic activities by a single person.

The world’s youngest crypto billionaire extended support in the form of Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme-based digital currency based on Ethereum. The donation was made to the India Covid Relief Fund, run by co-founder and COO of Polygon Sandeep Nailwal.

“One thing we have learnt from Ethereum and Vitalik Buterin is importance of community. We will not do anything which hurts any community especially the retail community involved with $SHIB. We will act responsibly,” Sandeep said in a tweet thanking Vitalik for the support.

The Ethereum founder also donated $0.6 million to the fund in the form of ether and maker tokens earlier in April, according to a Forbes report.

The fund will conduct a “thoughtful liquidation” over time to meet COVID relief goals, it said in a tweet.