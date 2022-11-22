  1. EPaper
Elon Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

Will probably use different color check for organisations than individuals, says Elon Musk

November 22, 2022 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

Reuters
The Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer in Sausalito, California. “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” Mr. Musk said in a tweet on November 21. File photo

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Monday, November 21, 2022 that the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Mr. Musk said in a tweet.

"Will probably use different color check for organisations than individuals," he added.

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29.

