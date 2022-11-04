Watch | Elon Musk and the recent hectic developments at Twitter

A video on the sudden changes at Twitter Inc. since Elon Musk took ownership

Last week, Elon Musk walked into Twitter’s headquarters with a big grin and carrying a porcelain sink. Subsequently, his tweet “let that sink in” went viral on the social media platform.

He changed his description in his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit”.

This is how Musk, the CEO of electric car maker Tesla, and also the world’s richest person, announced his takeover of Twitter. He bought the social media platform for $44 billion. This deal is a culmination of a remarkable saga, full of twists and turns, that sowed doubt over whether Musk would complete the deal.

Musk said he wants to “defeat” spam bots on Twitter. He indicated that he sees Twitter as a foundation for creating a “super app” that offers everything from money transfers to shopping and ride-hailing.

He also hopes to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division, even as he limits censorship.

What are the key developments so far in Twitter since Musk took over?