Technology

Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter jobs: Report

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk. File

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company's workforce in a bid to cut costs, Bloomberg News reported on November 2, citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter's new owner will inform the staff affected on November 4, according to the report.

Also Read
The shape of ‘Elon Musk vs Twitter’ story: how the saga unfolded 

Bloomberg also reported that Mr. Musk intends to reverse the social media company's existing work from anywhere policy and will require employees to work from office though some exceptions could be made.

Mr. Musk, in a tweet, had denied a New York Times report that said he was planning to lay off Twitter employees before November 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day.

Also Read
Elon Musk fires top Twitter executives including CEO Parag Agrawal

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had reported earlier this week, citing sources that Mr. Musk plans to cut a quarter of Twitter's workforce as part of a first round of layoffs at his recently acquired company.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Twitter
social networking
merger, acquisition and takeover
job layoffs
business (general)
USA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2022 10:41:29 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/elon-musk-plans-to-cut-half-of-twitter-jobs-report/article66089822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY