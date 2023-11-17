Elon Musk again accused of endorsing antisemitism on X

November 17, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has come under fire for antisemitism again, as he agreed with an X user who claimed that Jewish communities were pushing “hatred against whites.”

Tech outlet The Verge reported on Friday that Musk had also engaged with other posts supporting antisemitism and white pride.

An outlet called Media Matters reported this week that tech companies such as Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity had their ads placed near antisemitic and pro-Nazi content on X.

IBM later confirmed that it has suspended advertising on X while it investigates the issue, reported The Verge.

Musk responded by calling Media Matters “an evil organization”.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino posted a statement on Friday that did not name Musk, but noted that “discrimination by everyone should STOP across the board.” She also stressed that X had been combating antisemitism and discrimination, and that both had no place in the world.

This is not the first time corporate ads on X were found to have been placed near pro-Nazi content, in spite of the social media platform’s assurances that such factors could be controlled.

The Hindu previously found that advertisements by organisations such as UNICEF India and Gates Foundation India were being placed under X accounts spreading hatred and targeting protected groups such as the Jewish, Muslim, or queer communities.