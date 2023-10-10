HamberMenu
X updates policies; CEO drops out of conference as Israel-Palestine violence continues 

X has updated its policies as the recent violence in Israel and Palestine triggered a flood of false videos and hate speech on the platform formerly called Twitter

October 10, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke from an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip [File]

Smoke from an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip [File] | Photo Credit: AP

X, formerly Twitter, has updated its policies to fight a flood of hate speech and false videos posted and shared on its platform as the violence rocking Israel and Palestine in past days killed hundreds of civilians on both sides.

X’s Safety Team said on Tuesday that users can choose not to see certain sensitive content which it believes should remain available to the public, to let them understand what is taking place in real time. The platform also said it has removed newly-created Hamas-affiliated accounts, taken action against abusive users, and is rolling out Community Notes to combat misinformation.

“Our escalation teams have actioned tens of thousands of posts for sharing graphic media, violent speech, and hateful conduct. We’re also continuing to proactively monitor for antisemitic speech as part of all our efforts. Plus we’ve taken action to remove several hundred accounts attempting to manipulate trending topics,” said part of the X Safety Team’s statement.

Separately, X owner Elon Musk is also testing out a feature that will only allow verified users to reply to certain posts.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino says Elon Musk-owned platform could turn a profit next year

The past few days on X saw a barrage of uncensored videos that showed dead or unclothed civilians, explosions, protests, people being abducted, and children being assaulted. Many of these videos were posted by non-media accounts and were often mislabelled clips from other wars, but were widely shared anyway without any warnings or banners being applied.

Musk also recommended an account people could follow for war updates, even though it made antisemitic remarks in the past. Musk later deleted his endorsement.

Citing the current global situation and the need to focus on platform safety, X CEO Linda Yaccarino decided not to attend the WSJ Tech Live Conference scheduled to take place next week, shared WSJ journalist Joanna Stern on Tuesday.

During her interview at the Code Conference, Yaccarino was unable to answer questions about Musk’s plans for charging users a fee to access X. When holding up her smartphone, she showed the crowd that she did not appear to have the X app on her homepage, reported The Verge.

She also said that the Anti-Defamation League, an organisation which advocates for Jewish rights, needed to acknowledge the progress made by X in fighting hate on its platform.

