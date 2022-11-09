The Dyon Hot and Cool Air Purifier delivers good performance with great features, but at a premium

The Dyson Hot and Cool Air Purifier comes with good performance and an aesthetic design | Photo Credit: Nabeel Ahmed

The Dyon Hot and Cool Air Purifier delivers good performance with great features, but at a premium

The Dyson Hot and Cool Air Purifier is a premium product with great features and performance. Though on the pricey side, the air purifier fills the necessary demand for urban dwellers during winter months, especially in North India.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The onset of winter brings AQI around mid-300 in NCR and health issues arising from respiratory problems become all too real for a large section of the population. Air purifiers then have become a must-have product for many.

The Dyson Hot and Cool Air Purifier while delivering on the promise of healthy breathable air comes with quality-of-life features that are hard to miss. We used the product for two weeks and here is what we found.

In the box

The Dyson hot and cool Air purifier comes in a lightweight well-packaged box. Inside you get the purifier, two combined glass HEPA and activated carbon filters, and a remote control. You also get a user manual that comes in handy when setting up the purifier and connecting it to your mobile device.

Design

The product we received came in black and nickel colours. Overall, the purifier has a clean and aesthetic design that will fit well in most urban setups.

The device comes with an LCD screen that displays information like 24hr AQI readings, room temperature, humidity, PM 2.5, PM 10, VOC, NO2, and filter health.

The device is easy to move around which should come in handy if you want to move it from one room to another. The plug-in power adapter however is big and does not fit in regular power sockets.

The remote controller for the purifier also carries the same neat and aesthetic look. The inclusion of magnets in the remote allows it to sit on top of the purifier for easy storage. However, they work only when placed carefully on top of the device, else it tends to slip and fall down.

Setup

The setup of the device is simple and it should hardly take you more than five minutes to install the filters and start using the machine with the remote.

Filter installation is simple, and made easier by the instruction’s manual.

Users also have the option of connecting the purifier with their smartphones via the Dyson app. Setting up the app is simple and takes a few of simple steps.

The app allows users to continuously monitor air quality, temperature, and PM2.5 readings. It alos records readings for earlier days giving users weekly readings.

For users who do not wish to connect their devices to their smartphones, the remote will suffice.

Performance

We got the opportunity to use the Dyson Hot and Cold Air Purifier around the time of Diwali, which is one when NCR witnessed a sharp decline in air quality.

The purifier held its own even when smoke from crackers filled the sky and it was able to maintain an AQI within 100 when readings for the surrounding areas had reached 335.

While the fan of the purifier can get intrusive when used at its highest setting, at lower speeds its sound borders around white noise which can be quite soothing during the quieter winter months.

The LCD screen on the Dyson Hot and Cool Air Purifier shows information like 24hr AQI readings, room temperature, humidity, PM 2.5, PM 10, VOC, NO2, and filter health | Photo Credit: Nabeel Ahmed

Additionally, air direction from the purifier can be changed easily. Users can choose between rotating the device to change the air direction or changing the direction of airflow.

The hot and cool air features also come in handy, and we think they will be most useful during months that witness a change in seasons. Although, not the same as using a heater or an air conditioner, the purifier can help regulate temperatures within closed rooms.

However, if you plan to use the purifier in larger rooms with open windows, it will struggle to maintain air quality and room temperatures.

The purifier is very sensitive to changes in ambient air quality, and you will see spikes when doors or windows are opened.

Conclusion

The Dyson Hot and Cool Air Purifier with its aesthetic design and ability to regulate air quality within closed spaces is ideal for use in urban settings. The purifier is adept at ensuring that air within closed spaces remains odourless and free of pollutants. The hot and cool air features are great for use during changing seasons, however, their effectiveness during the harsh winter and summer months cannot be vouched for.

Overall, the only downside to the product is its price tag, the Dyon Hot and Cool air Purifier comes with a price tag of ₹ 66,900. It is available on e-commerce sites for ₹ 56,900. However, for urban dwellers in North India, the combination of a well-designed, easy-to-use air purifier with temperature controls makes it an ideal product if they are willing to spare the cash.