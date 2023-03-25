HamberMenu
Decathlon forays into electric cycles with the Rockrider E-ST100

Decathlon unveiled the Rockrider E-ST100, an electric cycle designed for flat and steep terrains for the Indian consumers 

March 25, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Decathlon unveiled the Rockrider E-ST100 electric cycle in India.

Decathlon unveiled the Rockrider E-ST100 electric cycle in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Decathlon, a leading sporting goods brand, unveiled the Rockrider E-ST100 electric cycle for flat and steep terrains for Indian consumers.

The -ST100 comes equipped with a 250W rear hub motor with 42 Nm of torque.

The electric cycle has a detachable, Samsung Lithium-ion cell battery pack with a capacity of 10.5 Ah (amp hours) (380 Wh (watt hours). And can be charged in six hours and give pedal assistance for up to 100 kilometers on a single charge in mode 1 on flat terrain.

To ensure safety and quality, the company claims that the Samsung cells used in the battery pack are BIS certified. Additionally, the E-ST100 is ARAI certified for maximum power and maximum cut-off speed.

With its pedal-assisted electric mountain cycle, customers can effortlessly reach speeds of 25 kmph, after which the electric assistance cuts off as per the Indian norms, the company said in a release.

150 e-cycles are being introduced in Decathlon stores in Bengaluru: Anubhava, Whitefield, and Bannerghatta Road and will be available in two frame sizes.

The cycle comes with diagnostic smart software for after-sales support and battery health check at select Decathlon workshops along with lifetime warranty on frame, stem, and handlebar. The battery pack is guaranteed for 500 charging cycles or 2 years which is earlier.

The -ST100 is priced at ₹ 84,999.

