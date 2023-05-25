HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Morse Code
On May 24, 1844, Samuel Morse tapped out “What hath God wrought” in the world’s first telegraph message. Here is a quiz on what is more famously known as the Morse Code. 

May 25, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
File picture of a Morse Code machine in Bengaluru
1 / 7 | The International Morse code encodes the 26 basic Latin letters a through z. Along with this, what else is encoded?
Answer : One accented Latin letter (é), the Arabic numerals, and a small set of punctuation and procedural signals
