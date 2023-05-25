Daily Quiz | On Morse Code

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | The International Morse code encodes the 26 basic Latin letters a through z. Along with this, what else is encoded? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : One accented Latin letter (é), the Arabic numerals, and a small set of punctuation and procedural signals SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | How is the Morse code transmission rate specified? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Groups per minute/Words per minute SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | The International Morse Code uses a small set of punctuation as standardized sequences of short and long “dots” and “dashes”. What are they also called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dits and Dahs SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | The first public message that Morse sent in the American Morse Code was first used on which telegraph line? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Baltimore-Washington telegraph line SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Morse code was sometimes known as “iddy-umpty”. This led to the formation of which English word? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Umpteen SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | When the French Navy ceased using Morse code on January 31, 1997, what was the final message transmitted? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : “Calling all. This is our last cry before our eternal silence.” SHOW ANSWER