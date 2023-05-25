Daily Quiz | On Morse Code
The International Morse code encodes the 26 basic Latin letters a through z. Along with this, what else is encoded?
Answer : One accented Latin letter (é), the Arabic numerals, and a small set of punctuation and procedural signals
How is the Morse code transmission rate specified?
Answer : Groups per minute/Words per minute
The International Morse Code uses a small set of punctuation as standardized sequences of short and long “dots” and “dashes”. What are they also called?
The first public message that Morse sent in the American Morse Code was first used on which telegraph line?
Answer : Baltimore-Washington telegraph line
Morse code was sometimes known as “iddy-umpty”. This led to the formation of which English word?
When the French Navy ceased using Morse code on January 31, 1997, what was the final message transmitted?
Answer : “Calling all. This is our last cry before our eternal silence.”
Words have differing lengths because they contain differing numbers of dots and dashes. For this reason, a standard word is helpful to measure operator transmission speed. What are the two standard words used?
