Cisco launches digital platform for online learning

The feature comes at a time when schools are adapting to online education amid the pandemic

Cisco launched the Webex Classrooms platform to enable schools to conduct online classes.

Cisco Webex Classrooms provides a classroom structure for teachers and students to organise sessions, review syllabuses, schedule and launch classes, Cisco said in a statement.

Webex Classrooms works together with Webex Meetings to enable hybrid learning solutions and easy video calling.

The feature comes at a time when schools are adapting to online education amid the pandemic.

Just like in Zoom, meetings can be locked and teachers can allow only signed-in users and students to join.

Teachers can break participants into smaller groups within the meeting for focused discussions and group activities. Students can share content and solve problems within these smaller groups. Teacher may send broadcast messages too.

Teachers can exercise control over the class with Webex’s hard-mute option. Hand-raised students can be shifted to the top to signify priority.

Webex Assistant for Meetings enables live transcripts to allow students to stay engaged. Action items, highlights, and class sessions are recorded along with the full transcript, making it easy to access later.

With Webex Teams, students can message, share, co-create, whiteboard, and call their study group within a single app on any device.

Webex also introduced the device presenter tool which enables students to stay focused while the teacher freely moves around in the video call.

Using Webex Teams, teachers can interact with parents one-on-one and share updates and assignments. Webex Assistant allows parents to view classroom notes, assignments and review class recording to access progress.

Webex Education Connecter integrates with other classroom support tools like Canvas, Moodle, and Blackboard.