CES 2023 | Intel announces 13th Gen core mobile processors

January 04, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Intel on Tuesday announced its 13th Gen core mobile processors during the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The U.S.-based chipmaker introduced 32 new 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with new features and capabilities for all laptop segments.

“The 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family delivers unrivalled, scalable performance for leadership platforms across all laptop segments,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive VP and GM of the Client Computing Group at Intel.

13th Gen Intel Core H-series Processors

Intel’s 13th Gen Core H-series mobile processors features the first 24-core processor for a laptop.

“When combined with features like support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, connectivity and PCIe Gen 5, 13th Gen HX processors deliver the world’s best mobile gaming platform,” claimed Intel.

13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series Processors

Intel also introduced the 13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors for sleek, thin, and on-the-go systems.

For the first time, select designs based on the 13th Gen Intel Core processors will feature the Intel Movidius vision processing unit (VPU). Co-engineered with Microsoft on its new Windows Studio Effects, the AI-heavy tasks required for professional-grade collaboration and streaming can be offloaded to the VPU, freeing the CPU and GPU for other workloads or multi-tasking.

Across the H, P, and U series, the new mobile processors are said to elevate performance for the next generation designs, thin-and-light laptops, foldables, 2 and 1s, and other form factors.

More than 300 unique designs are expected this year from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, Republic of Gamers, Samsung and others, said Intel.

13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processor

Intel has also announced the enhanced desktop processor experience with the new 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

Intel Processor N-series

Intel introduced the new processor and Core i3 in the N-series family of products meant for the education segment, entry-level computing, and IoT edge native applications.