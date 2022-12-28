HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hacker group claims U.S. military devices with biometric data auctioned online

CCC warned that the biometric information could help the Taliban identify people who worked against them in the past

December 28, 2022 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of people in Afghanistan getting their biometrics collected

File photo of people in Afghanistan getting their biometrics collected | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Members of a hacking group have claimed that they were able to order U.S. military equipment used in Afghanistan that contained sensitive data and the biometric information of over 2,000 people.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Members of the “Chaos Computer Club,” who described CCC as Europe’s largest association of hackers, said they were concerned by reports of the Taliban finding U.S. military devices that had biometric records in them. After a search, CCC found such devices being auctioned online and acquired six of them for analysis.

“The extracted data was all the more impressive: The various devices shopped online contained names and biometric data of two U.S. military personnel, GPS coordinates of past deployment locations, and a massive biometrics database with names, fingerprints, iris scans and photos of 2,632 people,” CCC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tech outlet The Verge cited The New York Times to report that at least one device was sold on eBay for less than $100. When contacted, the U.S. Department of Defense reportedly asked for the devices to be mailed back to them.

ALSO READ
Kaspersky warns of spyware-loaded VPN ‘SandStrike’ campaign to attack Baháʼí community

According to CCC, one biometrics database was from around 2012. CCC has also slammed the way authorities handled the case and the alleged lack of action from the manufacturer.

“Two and a half months after our report, we were able to order another biometric device online,” CCC said in its press release.

The group has warned that the biometric information contained within such military devices could help the Taliban identify people who worked against them in the past.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / cyber crime / Afghanistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.