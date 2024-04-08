Brazilian Supreme Court investigates Elon Musk for alleged obstruction of justice

April 08, 2024 09:17 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has launched an inquiry into Elon Musk, as reported by Reuters on Sunday, citing a court document. This development follows Musk’s challenge against Moraes’ decision instructing X to block certain accounts. The specifics of the accounts subject to the blocking order have not been disclosed by Musk, X, or Brazilian authorities.

Musk claimed the restrictions were unconstitutional and announced that X would lift them. In response, Moraes emphasized in his ruling that X must adhere to all court orders, or face fines of 100,000 reais ($19,740/₹16,43,297) per day.

The dispute escalated when Musk accused Moraes of betraying the constitution and the people of Brazil. Moraes also initiated an inquiry into Musk for obstruction of justice.

Musk’s stance has led to potential consequences for X in Brazil, including the loss of revenue and possible office shutdown. Musk vowed to legally contest the order blocking X accounts despite the challenges.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The confrontation between Musk and Brazil’s authorities intensified, with Musk declaring himself a proponent of free speech and demanding Moraes’ resignation. Moraes’ inquiry is part of a broader investigation into “digital militias” accused of disseminating fake news and hate speech during former President Jair Bolsonaro’s tenure.

Additionally, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government is supporting Moraes, with the Solicitor General calling for regulation of social media networks to prevent foreign platforms from violating Brazilian laws.