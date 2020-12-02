BMW's 'Vision Urbanaut' can transform a car into a living space

The vehicle is said to provide comfort through its automated driving functions. It is also made up of sustainable materials and an electric drive system to cater to environmental concerns, the company said.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

BMW Mini last week introduced the ‘MINI Vision Urbanaut’, a concept for cars designed to provide a space not meant only for transportation, but also for living.

The vehicle used ‘chill’, ‘wanderlust’ and ‘vibe’ to provide experiences beyond actual driving and make ‘clever use of space’, BMW said in a statement.

The vehicle is said to provide comfort through its automated driving functions. It is also made up of sustainable materials and an electric drive system to cater to environmental concerns, the company said.

Also said | Tesla could widen release of ‘self-driving’ software in two weeks

To make clever use of space, the vehicle will be designed inside out, with interior spaces being developed before the exterior to provide an indication of size. The team used augmented reality to envision the space and create the model.

On arriving at the desired destination, the vehicle can transform into a living room in a few simple steps. Occupants can enter the cabin through a large sliding door in the side of the car.

The two front seats can be rotated, and when the car is stationary, the dashboard can be lowered to make the driver’s area like a daybed. The windscreen can be opened upwards to create a street balcony experience.

The concept also includes the ‘MINI Token’, that provides customisation of fragrance, ambient lighting and music.

Also read | Nearly 70% Indians concerned about data privacy in connected vehicles, Deloitte says

The front end of the MINI Vision Urbanaut will have two parts - the headlights and the radiator grille. The headlights will be visible only when switched on and can display multi-colour graphics. The grille will serve as the vehicle’s intelligence panel for automated driving, the German carmaker said.

The Vision vehicle can be opened using a smart device and can be accessed by anyone within a group of friends or family, BMW noted.

The company did not provide details on when the concept could be implemented.