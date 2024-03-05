GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bitcoin nears all-time-high price more than two years after record was set

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, hit a price of more than $68,770 on Tuesday as it neared its 2021 high

March 05, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Out of the 21 million BTC in total, more than 19 million are already in circulation [File]

Out of the 21 million BTC in total, more than 19 million are already in circulation [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, hit a price of $68,785.95 on Tuesday morning, coming close to the all-time-high of $68,789.63 that it reached on November 10, 2021, according to the CoinMarketCap live tracker.

While some media outlets reported that Bitcoin had beaten the 2021 record by a few dollars, other live trackers did not concur with this.

Bitcoin is a highly volatile asset and within hours of crossing the $68,000 threshold, the price of the coin dropped below $67,000 once more.

ALSO READ
What to expect in crypto and blockchains in 2024?

The crypto asset’s price spiked by more than 20% in the past week. In the past year, Bitcoin had touched prices as low as $19,628.25, according to CoinMarketCap.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Due to its large market cap and dominant market status, Bitcoin’s rocketing price helped lift the prices of other top crypto coins and tokens, including memecoins. Popular with Indian investors, Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose by more than 280% in the past week while Dogecoin (DOGE) shot up by more than 100%, per CoinMarketCap statistics.

Bitcoin investors and miners are preparing for the “Bitcoin halving” event that is due to take place around April this year, in which the reward for mining Bitcoin will be cut in half. The halving takes place around every four years and slows down the rate at which new coins enter the system. Many investors believe this makes the price of Bitcoin go up, due to its perceived scarcity.

Out of the 21 million BTC in total, more than 19 million are already in circulation.

Past Bitcoin price spikes have been followed by steep crashes as short-term investors rapidly sold their assets in order to turn a quick profit.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / cryptocurrency

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.